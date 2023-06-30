Blazers Cut Trendon Watford; What’s Next?

The Portland Trail Blazers are making a change to their roster, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Trail Blazers are waiving forward Trendon Watford, sources tell ESPN. Watford, 22, had two productive seasons with Portland and joins the free agent market with some upside value for teams.

The undrafted big man played two seasons with Portland, averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists over 110 appearances during that span.

The Blazers signed Watford to a relatively cheap four year $5.8 million deal in 2021, which would have seen him enter free agency in 2025.

This move joins other Blazers moves before the opening of free agency, which includes extending qualifying offers to Matisse Thybulle, Ibou Badji, and John Butler Jr. The Blazers also did not offer the qualifying offer to Cam Reddish and declined Kevin Knox II’s team option in his contract.

Watford becomes a free agent just hours before the free agency period opens, which allows him to negotiate a contract with another team for the 2023-24 season.

Now, the Blazers have an extra roster spot and some salary cap space to operate with. It’s assumed that the Blazers will look to sign a big man in free agency, perhaps EuroLeague big man Donta Hall, but more than anything, this move allows Portland more flexibility to build the championship contender Damian Lillard is seeking with the Blazers.