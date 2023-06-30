Blazers Interested in Signing EuroLeague Star Donta Hall

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking far and wide for players who can help their team in free agency.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Blazers are interested in AS Monaco center Donta Hall.

Donta Hall, whose frontcourt play helped AS Monaco reach the EuroLeague Final Four this season, is attracting free agent interest from various NBA teams, league sources say, with Memphis and Portland among them. Hall, who has played in the NBA with four teams (Toronto, Detroit, Brooklyn and Orlando), has a window to take an NBA offer this summer before moving into the second year of a three-year contract at Monaco.

Monaco was a Final Four participant at EuroLeague and also beat No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama’s Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A Finals earlier this month.

In 26 games of league play, Hall averaged 7.1 points per game. Then in EuroLeague tornament play, Hall averaged 8.1 points.

Hall, who turns 26 in August, went undrafted out of Alabama in 2019 and has 22 games of NBA experience across two seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic.

Now, after seasoning his game for the past two years in Europe, Hall could return to the United States ready to make an impact for an NBA team, maybe even the Blazers.