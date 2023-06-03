Could a Scoot-Sharpe Backcourt Tempt the Blazers to the Unthinkable?

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back for another hot episode this week! The NBA coaching carousel has wheeled around to the “acquire” side of things, with Monty Williams getting picked up by the Detroit Pistons, Frank Vogel by the Phoenix Suns, and Nick Nurse by the Philadelphia 76ers. Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson talk about the merits of those hires and why the Blazers may have passed on dipping their toes in the mega-coach waters.

Trading down in the 2023 NBA Draft gets a little more treatment, with center swaps and forward prospects coming to the fore. Does Marlow like Myles Turner or Wendell Carter, Jr. more for the Blazers, and what might a stirred—but not shaken—roster look like? Would a middle move of this caliber really make sense?

Dave and Marlow also approach the topic that nobody seems to want to touch: How about going all-in with the youth movement? Would a Scoot Henderson-Shaedon Sharpe backcourt tempt you to move Portland’s current lineup into the future, even if it meant losing Damian Lillard down the road? What would the strengths and weaknesses be?

The co-hosts also talk about Jaylen Brown and the (apparently) rapidly dwindling number of superstar targets for the Blazers in trade as spring dreams give way to summer contractual realities. And speaking of contracts, what about that tantalizing MLE sitting there at the end of Portland’s drafting and re-signing plans? Any chance they use it?

You get all of this, plus Nuggets-Heat analysis and more in Episode 30 of Dave and Marlow!

You can subscribe to the show or download the episode here, or just click play on the embed below!

Enjoy!