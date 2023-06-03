Terry Stotts Returns to Milwaukee Bucks As Assistant Coach

Former Portland Trail Blazers Head Coach Terry Stotts is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant on Head Coach Adrian Griffin’s bench, according to The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Terry Stotts is finalizing a deal to join Adrian Griffin’s new coaching staff with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Stotts won 402 games and made eight straight playoff trips as Portland’s coach. He was the Bucks’ coach for 146 games, ending in 2007.

Stotts, who served as Blazers coach between 2012 and 2021, served as Head Coach in Milwaukee between 2005 and 2007. He was also the Atlanta Hawks head man from 2002 to 2004.

The 65-year-old finished his nine-year Portland tenure with a 720-402 regular season record, taking the team to eight straight playoff appearances.

Griffin replaced Mike Budenholzer as Bucks coach following assistant coaching roles with the Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic and Bucks. Griffin also enjoyed a nine-year playing career with the Seattle Supersonics, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics between 1999 and 2008.