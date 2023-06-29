Latest NBA Free Agency News and Rumors: Kyrie Irving to Suns?

NBA Free Agency, 2023 opens at 6:00 PM Eastern tomorrow. News and rumors will start flying like hotcakes today. In this post you’ll find the most interesting ones accumulated. Check back during the day for updates and feel free to discuss the proceedings in the comment section below!

Kyrie Goes Where?!?

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Kyrie Irving intends to meet with the Phoenix Suns. You know, because Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal aren’t enough.

The Suns are still being ultra-aggressive in trying to assemble top talent to play alongside their three stars... New Suns governor Mat Ishbia and general manager James Jones are working tirelessly to construct a legitimate championship team.

No word yet how “Kyrie Irving” and “Legitimate Championship Team” are going to fit into the same sentence, or how the Suns will feel bumping up against the hard cap like they’re standing on top of the elevator instead of riding in it.

Rockets Making Bids

In the same article, Haynes indicates that the Houston Rockets are expected to make a strong play for Kyle Kuzma and also plan to battle with the Toronto Raptors for guard Fred VanVleet.

There’s growing momentum that the Rockets will have the edge in signing unrestricted free agent Kyle Kuzma, league sources tell B/R The Sacramento Kings have also shown interest in Kuzma. They’re one of the few teams with the type of cap space to offer the veteran forward the salary he’s seeking. The Rockets are ready to turn the corner on their rebuild by adding proven players who are capable of leading them back to the playoffs next season.

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the day.