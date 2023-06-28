Report: Trail Blazers Not Expected to Make Cam Reddish Qualifying Offer

The Portland Trail Blazers are not expected to extend Cam Reddish a qualifying offer, making the fourth-year forward an unrestricted free agent when the new fiscal year begins on Friday. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype tweeted the news, citing NBA sources.

Reddish played in 20 games for the Blazers, starting 12, after being acquired from the New York Knicks in a mid-season deal for veteran wing Josh Hart. Reddish averaged 11.0 points and 2.9 rebounds for Portland in 27.6 minutes per game, shooting 44.3% overall, 31.8% from three-point range. He was the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft for the Atlanta Hawks, with whom he played before being traded to New York.

Reddish’s qualifying offer would have been $7.7 million, providing his base salary for a single year. If the Blazers had made the offer, Reddish would have become a restricted free agent, giving Portland the right to match any contract offer he received from other NBA teams. Alternately, Reddish could have accepted the one-year deal and played for Portland next season, making $7.7 million.

Qualifying offer amounts are based on rookie-scale salary. Reddish’s was high due to his initial draft position. Chances are, the Blazers didn’t feel he was worth that amount, especially with the luxury tax tap dance the club will be forced into next season.

Reddish now becomes an unrestricted free agent, able to negotiate a contract with any team at whatever level he merits.

The Blazers did extend a qualifying offer to guard Matisse Thybulle today, earning them the right to retain him should they desire. That offer was worth approximately $6.3 million.