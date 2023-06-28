NBA Free Agency: Blazers Extend Qualifying Offer to Matisse Thybulle

The Portland Trail Blazers have made a big decision in regards to the future of Matisse Thybulle, according to Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report.

The Blazers have officially extended a qualifying offer to Matisse Thybulle, making him a restricted free agent.

The Blazers acquired Thybulle in a midseason trade and he proved to be very valuable for the Blazers in the final stretch of last season. In 22 games with Portland, Thybulle averaged 7.4 points per game while shooting over 38.8 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Thybulle looked promising at the beginning of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, but fell out of favor with head coach Doc Rivers and was cut from the rotation. In Portland, he made his comeback and proved that he can be a strong contributor in the league.

Whether or not that comeback remains with the Blazers is yet to be seen. Portland could go in a number of different directions, but hopes to add veterans to continue building a championship contender around Damian Lillard. Thybulle may be part of those plans as he is a strong perimeter defender and can assist in an area that Lillard lacks, but the team may look to go in another direction with a player slightly more established.

No matter what direction the Blazers go in, Portland will have the opportunity to match any contract offer Thybulle signs outside of the team. But if Thybulle doesn’t get a contract offer, he will likely return to the Blazers on a one-year deal.