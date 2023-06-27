Blazer’s Edge Radio: A New Era?

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the results and ramifications from last week’s NBA Draft, where the Trail Blazers selected point guard Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick. Rounding out Portland’s impressive draft class were Iowa’s Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert of France.

Henderson’s selection set off renewed, relentless rumors of a potential Damian Lillard trade, as it hints at a possible desire of a youth movement from the front office—despite public comments to the contrary. With the franchise seemingly at a crossroads, the guys will debate what direction they think the team should go.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!