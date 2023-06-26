Blazers’ Damian Lillard ‘Just Wants a Shot,’ Says Insider

The Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard both want the same things. However, they may not be able to give them that.

According to Turner’s Chris Haynes, Lillard doesn’t necessarily want to join a “superteam,” but rather just a team with a shot at winning the championship.

“He doesn’t want to be on a team where it’s just 3 All-Stars or 3 superstars,” Haynes said on B/R Live. “He just wants a team that has a shot.”

The Blazers have tried to put a team around Dame that has a shot, but have fallen short in the past two years. In fact, the team has fallen way short, finishing in the top seven in the NBA Draft the past two seasons.

By taking Scoot Henderson, the Blazers now have a viable replacement should they trade Lillard. However, the Blazers believe and hope that Henderson and Lillard can coexist on a contending roster.

“[The Blazers] felt like picking [Scoot Henderson] was better than any other trades that could have been had,” Haynes said. “They’re trying to sell to Dame that they’re not in a rebuild.”

Lillard is meeting with team executives to discuss how the Blazers will have a shot at the championship this year, if it is a viable option. If Lillard is on board, he would prefer to stay in Portland. If not, a team like the Miami Heat, who lost to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals, could be Lillard’s next destination.