Trail Blazers G League Team Now Named “Rip City Remix”

The Portland Trail Blazers new G League affiliate officially has a name. Today the Blazers revealed that their team will be called the Rip City Remix. The name combined the classic phrase coined by former broadcaster Bill Schonely with a more modern musical term for someone taking your song, putting a new beat to it, moving the bridge eight measures, and then asking you to dance to it.

This will be the inaugural season for the Remix. The Blazers have fielded G League players on two-way contracts before and assigned some of their own players to participate in the league, but have never had their own affiliate before.

The G League schedule generally runs congruently with the NBA, from October through April.