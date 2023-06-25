NBA Free Agency News: Naz Reid, Timberwolves Reach Deal

Center Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves have come to an agreement on a three-year, $42 million contract with a player option in the final season per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The four-year center has spent his entire career with Minnesota. He averaged a career-high 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds on 53.7% shooting from the field, 34.6% from the three-point arc in 18.4 minutes per game this season. Reid would have become an unrestricted free agent in July.

Minnesota also fields center Rudy Gobert and former center Karl-Anthony Towns, although it’s rumored that Towns may be on the trading block this summer.

Re-signing Reid takes care of one of Minnesota’s two large free agent decisions this off-season. The ‘Wolves also have matching rights to restricted free agent shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.