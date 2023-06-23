Malachi Smith, Antoine Davis Sign Exhibit-10 Deals With Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are adding a pair of players into the mix.

University of Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis and Gonzaga University guard Malachi Smith are both signing to the Portland Trail Blazers on Exhibit 10 contracts.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on the transactions via Twitter earlier today:

Undrafted Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, per sources. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year minimum deals that franchises can turn into a two-way contract prior to the start of the regular season.

According to Sportskeeda, “Exhibit 10 deals are usually non-guaranteed, which means the team can waive the player and get the cap hit off their payroll.”

Pertaining to the new signees, Smith averaged 8.7 points and 3.6 rebounds with the Bulldogs in 2022-23, but was not selected in this year’s NBA draft.

The 6-4, 205 pound guard excels from the three-point line, where he shot 50 percent on 2.4 attempts per game. He also shot 53.6 percent from the field, showcasing his efficiency.

Davis was a pure scorer throughout the entirety of his tenure with the Tigers. Playing five years in college, he capped off his collegiate career putting up 28.2 points per contest while connecting on 41.2 percent of his shots from outside.

Though 6-1 and 165 pounds, Davis never had a season where he failed to score 23 points or better, though he also never shot 43 percent or more from the floor.

Both guards are young prospects that the Blazers will now develop in their system, especially with the likelihood of All-Star Damian Lillard leaving Rip City this offseason.