Blazers Summer League Schedule Revealed

With the NBA Draft in the rearview mirror, Las Vegas Summer League is inching closer.

The NBA released its schedule for the first four games of the showcase for every team, which takes place from July 7-17. After four games, the teams are then ranked by record and point differential and placed in a fifth and final game. The top two teams will then compete for the championship.

Last year, the Blazers won it all, defeating the New York Knicks in the championship game to become the first franchise to win two Summer League titles.

Now, the Blazers look to defend their title with a mostly new batch of players, headlined by No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Fri. July 7 vs. Houston Rockets, 4 p.m., ESPN

Sun. July 9 vs. San Antonio Spurs, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Tue. July 11 vs. Charlotte Hornets, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Thu. July 13 vs. Orlando Magic, 6 p.m., ESPN2

The Blazers are set to face four of the teams picking in the top six, and could find themselves facing Amen Thompson (No. 4), Victor Wembanyama (No. 1), Brandon Miller (No. 2) and Anthony Black (No. 6).