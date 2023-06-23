Scoot Henderson’s Journey to Blazers Comes ‘Full Circle’

There’s reason to believe that Scoot Henderson’s transition to the Portland Trail Blazers won’t be tricky as it could be.

His two years with G League Ignite playing top talent around the rest of the NBA has certainly prepared him, but he’s even bringing some of his past with him to the pros.

A teammate of his with the Ignite, Pooh Jeter, was recently hired by the team as a player development coach.

I’m just happy. It’s finally here. I’m blessed. My family was there with me. To go to Portland is kind of going full circle. My guy Pooh (Jeter) there, texted Dame not too long ago. So it’s up. It’s up when I get there.

Jeter, 39, played his college ball at the University of Portland from 2002-06. From there, he went undrafted but bounced around the world playing professionally for 17 seasons. He even had a stint with the Sacramento Kings from 2010-11, but never found his way back to the NBA.

In 2021, Jeter signed with G League Ignite, the same year Henderson joined the team. From there, the two formed a bond and it is expected to carry them to Portland.

With Jeter helping Henderson continue to develop, the No. 3 overall pick’s journey is set to move along a path that both hope will bring good fortune to the Blazers.