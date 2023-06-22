The 2023 NBA Draft is here! The Portland Trail Blazers selected Scoot Henderson with the 3rd pick and we’re about to see what happens at 23. This is your emergency overload open thread, as you commented so much that our first one slowed to a crawl. Have fun talking about the remainder of the first round, the whole second round, and all the draft day trades here! Happy Draft Day, 2023!

First Round

1 San Antonio Spurs — Victor Wembanyama, France

2 Charlotte Hornets — Brandon Miller, Alabama

3 Portland Trail Blazers — Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

4 Houston Rockets — Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

5 Detroit Pistons — Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

6 Orlando Magic — Anthony Black, Arkansas

7 Indiana Pacers — Bilal Coulibaly, France (traded to Wizards)

8 Washington Wizards — Jarace Walker, Houston (traded to Pacers)

9 Utah Jazz — Taylor Hendricks, Central Florida

10 Dallas Mavericks — Cason Wallace, Kentucky (traded to Thunder)

11 Orlando Magic (from Chicago) — Jett Howard, Michigan

12 Oklahoma City Thunder — Dereck Lively, Duke (traded to Mavericks)

13 Toronto Raptors — Gradey Dick, Kansas

14 New Orleans Pelicans — Jordan Hawkins, Connecticut

15 Atlanta Hawks — Kobe Bufkin, Michigan

16 Utah Jazz (from Minnesota) — Keyonte George, Baylor

17 Los Angeles Lakers — Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

18 Miami Heat — Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

19 Golden State Warriors — Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara

20 Houston Rockets (from Los Angeles Clippers) — Cam Whitmore, Villanova

21 Brooklyn Nets (from Phoenix) — Noah Clowney, Alabama

22 Brooklyn Nets — Dariq Whitehead, Duke

23 Portland Trail Blazers (from New York) — Kris Murray, Iowa

24 Sacramento Kings — Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Marquette (traded to Mavericks)

25 Boston Celtics (from Memphis) — Marcus Sasser, Houston (traded to Pistons)

26 Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland) — Ben Sheppard, Belmont

27 Charlotte Hornets (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City) — Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

28 Utah Jazz (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn) — Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

29 Denver Nuggets (from Indiana via Boston) — Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

30 Los Angeles Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston) — Kobe Brown, Missouri

Second Round

31 Detroit Pistons — James Nnaji, Nigeria (traded to Boston, then traded to Charlotte)

32 Denver Nuggets (from Indiana via Houston) — Jalen Pickett, Penn State

33 San Antonio Spurs — Leonard Miller, Canada

34 Charlotte Hornets (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta) — Colby Jones, Xavier (traded to Boston, then traded to Kings)

35 Washington Wizards (from Boston via Portland via Atlanta, Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit and Cleveland)

36 Orlando Magic

37 Denver Nuggets (from Oklahoma City via Washington and New Orleans)

38 Sacramento Kings (from Indiana)

39 Charlotte Hornets (from Utah via New York)

40 Los Angeles Lakers (from Indiana via Denver, Dallas and Oklahoma City)

41 Charlotte Hornets (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)

42 Washington Wizards (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)

43 Portland Trail Blazers (from Atlanta)

44 San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)

45 Memphis Grizzles (from Minnesota)

46 Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans)

47 Indiana Pacers (from Los Angeles Lakers)

48 Los Angeles Clippers

49 Cleveland Cavaliers (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

50 Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami via Boston, Memphis and Dallas)

51 Brooklyn Nets

52 Phoenix Suns

53 Minnesota Timberwolves (from New York via Charlotte)

54 Sacramento Kings

55 Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)

56 Memphis Grizzlies

Forfeited by Chicago (from Denver via Cleveland )

Forfeited by Philadelphia

57 Washington Wizards (from Boston via Charlotte)

58 Milwaukee Bucks