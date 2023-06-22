The Portland Trail Blazers are after Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges, but Zach Lowe of ESPN says the Nets aren’t interested in dealing Bridges for Anfernee Simons and the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

During discussions with Jonathan Givony on the Lowe Post podcast, Lowe said he was doubtful such a deal would get done.

Lowe: Dame has made no secret of his affection for Mikal Bridges. The Nets aren’t going to do that, I continue to hear that the Nets are not going to do that. Simons and 3 is not going to get Mikal Bridges to Portland. Even if Portland would do that, the Nets aren’t. And when I push back on that, I’ve asked a lot of people, are the Nets being a little too haughty about what Mikal Bridges is versus what Anfernee Simons and the number three pick are? Givony: But things don’t get serious until (draft day), everybody’s kind of posturing right now, these past few days, in terms of asking for the moon. The prices come down I think leading up to draft night.

The pair also discuss the reality of Portland using the third pick and trades for other big names, including Zion Williamson.

You can listen to the discussion here, eight minutes in. You can also hear Lowe and Givony talk about Portland’s prospects with OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Bam Adebayo beginning at the 4:45 mark.