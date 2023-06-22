Report: Blazers Had Interest In Paul George

The Los Angeles Clippers are listening to offers for Paul George and reportedly had conversations with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

The Trail Blazers are another team that reportedly had interest in George, but Portland has decided not to pursue him.

Greif highlights further discussions the Clippers front office have had with the New York Knicks about a George trade. However concerns over his injury history and the size of his contract appear to be turning teams off.

The 33-year-old is owed $45.6 million next season and carries a $48.78 player option for 2024-25.

He’s been unable to play more than 56 games in a season since being traded to the Clippers from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019.

Last season, George recorded averages of 23.8 points on 37 percent three point shooting, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals.

The former Fresno State standout comes with eight All Star nods, a Most Improved Player award. He’s also earned one All NBA First Team and two All Defensive First Team acknowledgements.