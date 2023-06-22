2023 NBA Draft Day Open Thread: News, Rumors, Trades, and More!

2023 NBA Draft Day is here! The Portland Trail Blazers hold the third pick overall. Debate continues to swirl about whether they’ll receive point guard Scoot Henderson, multi-talented forward Brandon Miller, or go off the path with forward Amen Thompson. They might be influenced by trade offers for the pick. At this point we don’t even know if they’ll be selecting for themselves or a potential partner. Plus Portland has the 23rd and 43rd picks to think about. Do they offer one of them to Chicago to pay off the debt for the Larry Nance, Jr. trade a couple years ago? Will a promising longshot rookie or two fall into their clutches?

And hey, the Blazers aren’t the only team in the NBA. Last night the Nuggets and Pacers swapped some picks, while the Celtics, Grizzlies, and Wizards engineered a trade centering around Kristaps Porzingis and Marcus Smart.

Consider this your omnibus open thread leading up to the draft. We’ll put league news and rumors here that don’t require a separate post. You can also debate all your random Blazers-oriented thoughts here. Look for major Portland-centric news and rumors to appear in their own posts throughout the day. We’ll open up a thread dedicated to the draft itself around 4:00 PM, Pacific. The draft begins at 5:00 PM.

Enjoy the day and all that comes with it!