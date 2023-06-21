Latest 2023 NBA Draft Trades and Rumors

Trades, options and rumors are coming in thick and fast in the hours before the the San Antonio Spurs kick off the draft at 5pm.

Earlier this evening, the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards executed a three-team deal involving Kristaps Porzingis, Marcus Smart and Tyus Jones.

Milwaukee Bucks veteran Khris Middleton, 31, has also opted out of his $40 million player option to become a free agent.

