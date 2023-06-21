Report: Cavaliers Interested in Nassir Little, 23rd Pick

The Portland Trail Blazers seem to be at the center of the rumor mill with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggesting the franchise has discussed trade ideas with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The ESPN Insider was asked on ESPN Cleveland what the hometown Cavaliers were doing in lead up to tomorrow’s NBA Draft.

Windhorst hinted that the Cavaliers not only had interest in the No. 23 pick, which the Blazers acquired from the New York Knicks at the deadline, but also forward Nassir Little.

The pick I keep hearing about is 23 with Portland. Where I have actionable intelligence is pick 23. The Cavs, from what I understand have had a lot of talks with the Blazers, not just for the 23rd pick, I think they have some interest in Nassir Little who was a forward who was injured for a lot of last year. But has already signed his contract extension. I think the Cavs have liked him in the past, that’s a guy they have interest in so it may not even involve a pick. It may involve Nassir Little and a pick, or maybe nothing. They’ve had quite a bit of talks. ... It seems like a lot of their discussions are revolving on the 23rd pick

The 23-year-old injury-prone Little will start a four-year, $28 million contract extension next season.

The small forward averaged 18.1 minutes, 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists through 54 games last season.