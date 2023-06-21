UPDATE: Grizzlies Replace Clippers To Get Three-Team Deal Done

UPDATE: The Memphis Grizzlies have replaced the Los Angeles Clippers to ensure a three-team deal involving the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards gets done, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Earlier in the night, a reported deal between the Celtics, Wizards and Clippers fell through, reportedly due to Los Angeles’ concerns over the health of Boston’s Malcolm Brogdon, according to Marc Stein.

The new deal will sees the Celtics receive Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards and 2023 and 2024 first round picks from the Grizzlies.

Memphis gets veteran guard Marcus Smart from the Celtics. Washington secures Tyus Jones from Memphis and Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and tomorrow’s 35th pick from Boston.

Washington is completing a three-way deal with Boston and Memphis that will send guard Tyus Jones to the Wizards, sources tell ESPN. The Boston Celtics are finalizing a deal to acquire the Washington Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis is opting into his $36M contract for 2023-2024 and getting his trade to the Celtics. The Grizzlies are sending 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to the Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies are sending No. 25 on Thursday night and 2024 pick via Golden State for Smart. The Celtics are sending the 35th pick on Thursday to Wizards in the deal, sources tell ESPN. The Wizards are acquiring Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala in the deal too, sources said.

Earlier: The Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Clippers are closing in on a three-team trade that will include Kristaps Porzingis, Malcolm Brogdon, and Marcus Morris according to Shams Charania of the Athletic.

Breaking: Celtics, Wizards, Clippers are closing in on a trade sending Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Malcolm Brogdon to L.A., and Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

In addition to Morris, the Wizards are expected to receive the No. 30 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, Charania reported.

The Clippers are expected to trade No. 30 in Thursday’s NBA Draft to the Wizards as part of this three-team trade, sources said. Washington nets a first-rounder for aiding Porzingis opt in-and-trade.

With the addition of the No. 30 pick, the Wizards now own picks No. 8, No. 30, No. 42, and No. 57 in the upcoming draft.

Porzingis must accept his player option for the 2023-24 NBA season to be eligible to be traded in this deal. He averaged a career-high 23.2 points per game this past season to go along with 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game for the Wizards.

Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game for the Celtics on his way to winning the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Morris averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game over 65 starts for the Clippers this past season.

UPDATE: Wojnarowski reported the trade involving the Wizards, Celtics, and Clippers has fallen through.

The three-team talks on a Porzingis-Brogdon deal with Celtics, Wizards and Clippers have fallen apart, sources tell ESPN. Sides are moving on.

Wojnarowski added the Wizards are still looking to get Porzingis to the Celtics as part of an opt-in and trade with Porzingis’ player option, but that the Clippers will no longer be part of the deal.

The Wizards are still working on ways to get Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics in an opt-in and trade scenario, but it won’t be in a three-way with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis still has the ability to decline his $36 million player option and become a free agent.

Porzingis’ player option has a deadline to be accepted at midnight ET. The Celtics and Wizards are attempting to get a trade in place before that deadline passes, according to Wojnarowski.