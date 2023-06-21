Heat Still After Damian Lillard Trade, Trail Blazers Shutting Them Down

The Portland Trail Blazers have “shut down” trade inquiries for Damian Lillard up to this point, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Appearing on Pat McAfee’s ESPN show, Wojnarowski said the Miami Heat are serious in their desire for Lillard, but Portland is not budging.

It’s remarkable what they’ve done, how consistent this organization has been despite not having lots of high draft picks. They’re always a free agent destination, they’re always creative with sign-and-trades, how they landed Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry. But listen, they’re always big-game hunting in Miami. Pat Riley is always looking for the next big star. They’re not afraid to trade their future draft picks because they have shown they can go out without picks or with second-round picks and find rotation players, starting level players. It’s remarkable. Listen, I think Miami, they’re going to be very anxious to watch what happens in Portland to see if there’s any point this summer where Damian Lillard becomes available. He’s not available now. He says he wants to be in Portland, and the Blazers have shut down anybody who’s called about the possibility of trying to trade for him. But certainly, Pat Riley is always going to be real aggressive in trying to improve his team. Listen, they want to make that last step. I’m sure they’re going to continue to be real active this summer.

Lillard, a seven-time NBA All-Star, has spent eleven seasons in Portland after being drafted sixth overall in the 2012 NBA draft. Though vocal in his desire to stay with the Blazers, Lillard has also requested that the team make upgrades to their roster beyond drafting young players and growing organically. Lillard has also stated his admiration for the Heat organization and their current lineup.