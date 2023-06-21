Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers Trade Picks Ahead of NBA Draft

The Denver Nuggets are trading the least favorable of their 2024 first-round picks and their 2023 No. 40 pick to the Indiana Pacers for the No. 29 and No. 32 picks in tomorrow’s NBA Draft, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks said the Pacers will be receiving the 2024 first-round pick that is the least favorable between Denver, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Utah Jazz, and the Houston Rockets.

The Pacers now have four picks in tomorrow’s draft: No. 7, No. 26, No. 40, and No. 55. The Nuggets have three picks in the draft: No. 29, No. 32, No. 37.

Earlier today, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Denver forward Bruce Brown declined his $6.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will enter free agency. Wojnarowski said the uncertainty of Brown’s situation is part of the reason Denver is moving up in the draft.

As the Nuggets prepare for possibility of losing Bruce Brown in free agency, they’ll be drafting at No. 29, 32 and 37 on Thursday with a chance to keep gathering up young role players for this championship window. [General Manager] Calvin Booth picked Christian Braun at No. 21 last year.

With the draft now just a day away, the action is only just beginning.