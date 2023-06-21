NBA Salary Cap Projected Higher than Initial Estimates

The 2023-24 NBA Salary Cap is projected to be $136 million, $2 million higher than previous projections and $13 million higher than the 2022-23 salary cap of $123.6 million. The Luxury Tax threshold for the new season will be $165 million.

Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted the new projections today, based on the NBA informing its member teams of the increase.

Updated financial figures for the 2023-24 NBA season nears the 10 percent maximum increase, league informed teams today:



- $136 million salary cap, $2M higher than prior projection

- $165 million luxury tax level, $3M higher than prior https://t.co/udaRDUBXRK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

The Portland Trail Blazers currently have a minimum salary cap obligation of $114.6 million, but that does not include cap holds against current free agents including starting forward Jerami Grant. Even with the increase, the Blazers will not have cap space if they choose to re-sign Grant or any significant free agent already residing on their roster. Portland will have access to cap exceptions, allowing them to spend beyond the cap for other free agents.