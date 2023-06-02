BREAKING: Suns Hire Frank Vogel

The Phoenix Suns were the only team without a head coaching solution for the 2023-24 season, but that has now changed.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Suns are ending their head coaching search.

JUST IN: Frank Vogel is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach of the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Suns and Frank Vogel are finalizing a five-year, $31 million contract to make the 2020 championship coach the new head man in Phoenix, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

The news comes a day after the Detroit Pistons finalized a six-year, $78.5 million deal with Monty Williams, who was fired by the Suns last month after four seasons with the team. During Williams’ tenure, the Suns made the 2021 NBA Finals and won a league-best 64 games in 2022, but after consecutive second-round exits, Phoenix felt it was time to part ways with its head coach.

Vogel, 49, is now coaching his fourth team in the NBA after stints with the Indiana Pacers (2011-16), Orlando Magic (2016-18) and Los Angeles Lakers (2019-22). He’s made the playoffs in seven of his 11 seasons coaching, including winning the NBA Finals in 2020 with the Lakers. Now, he’ll be in command of the ship with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant aboard leading the way.