(No) Surprise! Damian Lillard ‘Wants to Be’ with Blazers, Says Insider

The Portland Trail Blazers have been one of the teams the league has kept a close eye on, especially in regards to Damian Lillard.

Teams are waiting to see if they will have the chance to acquire Lillard should he ask for a trade, but the Blazers point guard has continually expressed his loyalty to Portland even when many believe he should seek a better opportunity to win a championship elsewhere.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reiterated that in an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“Damian Lillard has left everything up to Portland,” Charania said. “He wants to be there and he wants that team to get better.”

A lot of Lillard’s future could ride on what the Blazers decide to do with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. Portland has shopped the pick, hoping to acquire a veteran that will help Lillard and the Blazers win sooner, but as of the beginning of the week leading up to the draft, the No. 3 selection still belongs in the Pacific Northwest.

Would the Blazers be comfortable with taking Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller if no trade comes about? Sure. But Lillard has entrusted the Blazers with trying to improve the team in order for a shot to get to the postseason and win it all. It’s the least the Blazers can do considering all Lillard has done for them.