Haynes: Miami Heat Targeting Trade for Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers’ star Damian Lillard is once again the subject of trade talks following a report from TNT’s Chris Haynes. Haynes reported the Miami Heat hold significant interest in trading for Lillard if he should become available this off-season.

Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 18, 2023

This report comes less than two weeks after Lillard himself named the Heat as one of the teams he would be most open to playing for should he be traded. In the interview on Showtime Sports’ “The Last Stand”, Lillard cited his respect and admiration for Heat center Bam Adebayo as a reason for his openness to playing for the franchise.

The report also comes minutes after news broke the Phoenix Suns are finalizing a blockbuster deal to acquire Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards.

Coming off of an NBA Finals loss, Miami is looking to trade for Lillard in order to get over the hump and win its first title since 2013.

Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points to go along with 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in the 2022-23 season. The Heat, known for its defense, would be targeting that immense offensive production Lillard could bring.