Blazers Trade Idea Links Karl-Anthony Towns to Portland

The Portland Trail Blazers have been flying in trade rumors all offseason long.

Whether it’s to trade Damian Lillard or deal for players that will help the future Hall-of-Famer to contend sooner, the Blazers seem poised to make a move.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey suggested a trade that sends Anfernee Simons, No. 3 and a top-five protected first-round pick in 2028 to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns.

If the Blazers remain in the Damian Lillard business this season, they’ll likely need to trade the No. 3 pick in a win-now move. And that’s exactly what this deal is. Adding Karl-Anthony Towns would give Portland one of the league’s most offensively dynamic guard-big combos. Re-signing Jerami Grant would certainly help, too. And with Towns in place, the Blazers might be able to flip Jusuf Nurkić for a wing.

The deal makes sense for the Wolves as they look to add a point guard and a way to clean up the frontcourt logjam with Towns and Rudy Gobert. Perhaps the Blazers would get a third team involved to find a new home for Nurkic if Towns were to head to Portland, or maybe the Blazers could re-route Towns in order to get a different asset in return.

The Blazers have their assets lined up and offers will come in. Now. Portland must decide if these deals are worth taking, or if the assets it is giving up are better than what’s currently being offered.