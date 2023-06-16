Blazers Hosting Brandon Miller for Pre-Draft Workout

With just a week before the NBA Draft and the Portland Trail Blazers still holding on to the No. 3 overall pick, the team is doing its homework on one of the top prospects available.

The team announced Friday that Alabama forward Brandon Miller is at the facility for a workout.

Miller could be drafted as high as No. 2 to the Charlotte Hornets, but if they pass on him in favor of Scoot Henderson, he is the likeliest player to be selected by the Blazers at No. 3.

Offensively, Miller averaged 18.8 points per game during his lone season at Alabama, where he led the Crimson Tide to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Defensively, Miller’s hustle, feisty mentality, and his knowledge of how to use that frame and wingspan seems to give him a fighting chance against almost anyone that doesn’t have blow-by speed or an incredibly-bulky frame.

With a 6-9 frame to go along with one of the smoothest shot profiles of any high-value prospect, Miller’s game has already drawn comparisons to the likes of Paul George, Brandon Ingram and Khris Middleton.

The elephant in the room, and largest caveat comes, in Miller’s off-court situation. Court testimony claimed that he delivered a teammate a handgun that killed 23-year-old Jamea Harris on Jan. 15. Miller hasn’t been charged, and reports say that the following background checks on him have been positive.

The Blazers will get their own opportunity to see Miller up close and decide if he is worth selecting with the No. 3 pick.