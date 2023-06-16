Blazers Ex Jarrett Jack Hired by Pistons, Joining Monty Williams’ Staff

Another former member of the Portland Trail Blazers is joining the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Monty Williams has hired Jarrett Jack as an assistant coach on his Detroit Pistons staff, sources tell ESPN. Jack established himself as a fast-rising future head coaching candidate on Williams’ staff with the Suns.

Williams and Jack have a relationship that spans nearly two decades, and it all began with the Portland Trail Blazers. Williams’ first year as a coach came as an assistant under Nate McMillan. That year also happened to be Jack’s rookie season. He was taken by the Denver Nuggets with the No. 22 pick but was dealt on draft night to the Blazers.

Jack stayed in Portland until 2008 when he was traded to the Indiana Pacers. Williams remained a member of the Blazers coaching staff until 2010, when he became the head coach of the New Orleans Hornets.

Less than six months after Williams was hired, the Hornets traded for Jack, reuniting the pair. Jack stayed with the Hornets until 2012, while Williams was fired in 2015.

Jack’s playing career came to an end in 2021, but Williams was looking for an assistant while coaching the Phoenix Suns. This came with a reunion once more, and Jack has continued to impress.

Now, Jack is following Williams up to Detroit where the duo will pair up in their fourth NBA city together ... but their humble beginnings all started in Portland.