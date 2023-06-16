Grizzlies PG Ja Morant Suspended 25 Games by NBA

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is being suspended 25 games as a result of another incident of him flashing a gun on Instagram Live according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2023

This suspension comes after an eight game suspension given to Morant after an incident last season where he flashed a gun in a Denver nightclub.

Charania also stated that Morant will be required to meet certain conditions that are imposed by the NBA before he is able to return to play for the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant will be required to meet certain conditions by the NBA before return to action for Grizzlies, and will be ineligible to participate in any league or team activities during his suspension. https://t.co/sKfRAN6mov — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2023

Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN tweeted out a statement from Ja Morant in which Morant stated that he showed remorse and a willingness to improve going forward.

The NBA released a statement regarding Morant’s suspension, stating that Morant will have to work with the NBA to complete a program prior to his returning to play according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.

NBA’s statement on Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension. pic.twitter.com/NmFjvA94Tq — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 16, 2023

Marc Spears from ESPN released Commissioner Adam Silver’s statement regarding Morant, who stated his reasons for choosing such a long suspension.

Adam Silver statement on Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/JqAVqggyDs — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 16, 2023

A 25-game suspension will see Morant return around early December if there are no set-backs in his timeline.

Morant averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds for the second-seeded Grizzlies during the 2022-23 season.