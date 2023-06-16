 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Grizzlies PG Ja Morant Suspended 25 Games by NBA

Ja Morant won’t play in at least the first 25 games for the Memphis Grizzlies next season.

NBA: Playoffs-Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is being suspended 25 games as a result of another incident of him flashing a gun on Instagram Live according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

This suspension comes after an eight game suspension given to Morant after an incident last season where he flashed a gun in a Denver nightclub.

Charania also stated that Morant will be required to meet certain conditions that are imposed by the NBA before he is able to return to play for the Grizzlies.

Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN tweeted out a statement from Ja Morant in which Morant stated that he showed remorse and a willingness to improve going forward.

The NBA released a statement regarding Morant’s suspension, stating that Morant will have to work with the NBA to complete a program prior to his returning to play according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.

Marc Spears from ESPN released Commissioner Adam Silver’s statement regarding Morant, who stated his reasons for choosing such a long suspension.

A 25-game suspension will see Morant return around early December if there are no set-backs in his timeline.

Morant averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds for the second-seeded Grizzlies during the 2022-23 season.

