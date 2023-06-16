Son of Blazers Ex Coach Named New Warriors GM

The Golden State Warriors have a new general manager, and it’s a name that may be familiar to many Portland Trail Blazers fans.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is promoting Mike Dunleavy Jr. to the position.

ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors executive Mike Dunleavy Jr., has agreed to a deal to become the franchise’s new general manager. Dunleavy Jr. — who had a 15-year NBA playing career — is elevating in the front office to replace Bob Myers who stepped down after four titles.

Dunleavy Jr., 42, was the No. 3 overall pick by the Warriors in the 2002 NBA Draft and had a successful 15-year stint in the NBA, which saw him also play for the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks. He has served as the Warriors assistant general manager since 2019.

His father, Mike Dunleavy Sr., coached the Blazers for four seasons from 1997-2001. During his run coaching the Blazers, he helped the team reach the Western Conference Finals in 1999 and 2000. However, he was unable to get Portland to the promised land.

Maybe his son will have better luck as the Warriors new general manager.