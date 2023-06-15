 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Portland Trail Blazers Work Out Five Draft Prospects

The rookie recruitment process continues.

By Dave Deckard
NCAA Basketball: College Slam Dunk 3-Point Championships Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers are working out five more prospects for the 2023 NBA Draft today. The team announced the lineup on Twitter this morning. The Blazers hold the third overall pick in the draft, but today’s candidates will likely fall lower in the process. The Blazers have the potential to trade down. They also own the 23rd and 43rd selections.

Today’s workouts include:

Myles Burns

6’6 Senior Forward from Ole Miss

8.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals in 26.9 mpg, 41.9% FG, 18.8% 3PT

Antoine Davis

6’1 Guard from Detroit Mercy

28.2 points, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals in 37.3 mpg, 41.4% FG, 41.2% 3PT

Maxwell Lewis

6’7 Sophomore Forward from Pepperdine

17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists in 31.4 mpg, 46.8% FG, 34.8% 3PT

Sir’Jabari Rice

6’4 Senior Guard from Texas

13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists in 25.3 mpg, 46.4% FG, 37.1% 3PT

Oscar Tshiebwe

6’9 Senior Center from Kentucky

16.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.0 blocks in 33,5 mpg, 56.0% FG

