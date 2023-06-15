Portland Trail Blazers Work Out Five Draft Prospects

The Portland Trail Blazers are working out five more prospects for the 2023 NBA Draft today. The team announced the lineup on Twitter this morning. The Blazers hold the third overall pick in the draft, but today’s candidates will likely fall lower in the process. The Blazers have the potential to trade down. They also own the 23rd and 43rd selections.
Today’s workouts include:
Myles Burns
6’6 Senior Forward from Ole Miss
8.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals in 26.9 mpg, 41.9% FG, 18.8% 3PT
Antoine Davis
6’1 Guard from Detroit Mercy
28.2 points, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals in 37.3 mpg, 41.4% FG, 41.2% 3PT
Maxwell Lewis
6’7 Sophomore Forward from Pepperdine
17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists in 31.4 mpg, 46.8% FG, 34.8% 3PT
Sir’Jabari Rice
6’4 Senior Guard from Texas
13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists in 25.3 mpg, 46.4% FG, 37.1% 3PT
Oscar Tshiebwe
6’9 Senior Center from Kentucky
16.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.0 blocks in 33,5 mpg, 56.0% FG
