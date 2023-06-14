Cam Whitmore Gets Pre-Draft Workout with Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers brought Villanova forward Cam Whitmore to the Rose City for a pre-draft workout today. The freshman averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 29 games for the Wildcats this season.

At 6’6 and 230 lbs, Whitmore provides size and great athleticism at the small forward position. Over 26 games at Villanova, he shot 47.8% from the field, 34.3% from distance, with three-pointers accounting for approximately 42% of his shot attempts. He’s not a great ball-handler and, with only one year of college under his belt, his growth curve headed into the NBA will be steep, particularly on the defensive end. He’s expected to become a good two-way player once he acclimates to the pro level.

Whitmore is projected as an upper-half lottery selection in most mock drafts, with 5-7 being most common. Whitmore would be a candidate should the Blazers decide to trade down in the draft from their current #3 position. With his mock projection so close, though, working him out could be considered due diligence.

The Blazers tweeted the following pics and videos of Whitmore’s workout.