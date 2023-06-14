Wizards Exploring Bradley Beal Trades

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards appear to be moving towards a long-delayed trade, according to Adrian Wojnaroski of ESPN. Beal has spent all of his 11 NBA seasons in Washington, earning three All-Star nods, twice averaging more than 30 points per game in a season. But the Wizards have only made the playoffs once since 2018. Meanwhile Beal will turn 30 in just a few days. While he and the team have appeared resistant to trades in years past, Wojnarowski suggests that winds are changing.

Wojnarowski points out that Beal’s trade situation is complicated by his contractual veto power over deals.

After completing the first season of a five-year, $251 million contract, Beal’s unique standing as the NBA’s only current player to have a no-trade clause negotiated into his deal gives him the ability to control not only possible destinations but also how a potential package to acquire Beal impacts his ability to play for a contender elsewhere. If [Wizards Team President Michael] Winger is inclined to fundamentally reshape the roster of a franchise that has missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons, teams won’t only have to talk with Winger and Wizards general manager Will Dawkins on trade ideas — they’ll have to include [Beal’s agent Mark] Bartelstein in a three-way conversation.

Beal appeared in 50 games last year, scoring 23.2 points in 33.5 minutes per game, shooting a career-high 50.6% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point arc.