Blazer’s Edge Radio: 2023 NBA Draft Preview

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, host Ryne Buchanan and the show’s resident draft guru, Dillon Sage (also of the Holy Backboard podcast), will preview the 2023 NBA Draft.

While Victor Wembanyama is a forgone conclusion to go first overall to the San Antonio Spurs, the drams begins with the Charlotte Hornets, who hold the second pick. Their choice will directly impact the Trail Blazers, who sit third.

With Lamelo Ball under contract through next season (when his rookie deal ends), many expect the Hornets to pass up the top guard prospect, Scoot Henderson, in favor of controversial Alabama forward Brandon Miller. For Portland, the decision will likely be whether they will draft Henderson or look to trade the pick for an established star.

The guys will also mock up the rest of the draft lottery, discuss potential late first round value picks, as well as their second round gems.

Listener interaction with the show is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979. Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!