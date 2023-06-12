Nuggets Beat Heat, Win NBA Championship

For the first time in NBA history, the Denver Nuggets are champions! Denver beat the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals and are now hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time in their 56-year history.

The Nuggets won just 53 games during the regular season, but in a weird year for the Western Conference, their record earned them the top seed heading into the playoffs. During the postseason, the Nuggets never appeared to break much of a sweat.

After dismantling the 8-seed Minnesota Timberwolves in a quick five-game series, many expected them to fall against Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. However, they weren’t fazed by them and advanced to the Western Conference Finals against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers. After sweeping them in four games, it was off to the finals to face Jimmy Butler and the Heat.

While their Game 2 loss and relinquishing of homecourt advantage had fans shaking, they quickly recovered in Game 3 thanks to Nikola Jokic’s triple-double and parlayed that into a Game 4 victory in Miami.

Then, the Nuggets took care of business in Game 5 and got to celebrate in front of their home fans. It’s only the second time since 2015 that a team won the Finals on its home floor, and now the Nuggets can prepare for their parade in downtown Denver later this week.