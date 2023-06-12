 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Finals Game 5: Nuggets vs. Heat Time, TV, Discussion Here!

The Denver Nuggets look to win their first title in franchise history as the Miami Heat hopes to stay alive.

By Jeremy_Brener
DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

The champagne is on ice and the 2023 NBA Finals could come to an end tonight if the Denver Nuggets pull out a third straight win to clinch their first title in franchise history. However, the Miami Heat has surprised everyone during its Cinderella run and could have a few more tricks up its sleeve.

Game 5 is on tap tonight. Schedule and broadcast info is just below, with site conversational rules following. This is your chance to follow along with friends, talk about the action as it unfolds! Enjoy the game and the conversation.

Game 5 Schedule

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets— 5:30 PM, Pacific, ABC (Nuggets lead 3-1)

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

