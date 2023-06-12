NBA Finals Game 5: Nuggets vs. Heat Time, TV, Discussion Here!

The champagne is on ice and the 2023 NBA Finals could come to an end tonight if the Denver Nuggets pull out a third straight win to clinch their first title in franchise history. However, the Miami Heat has surprised everyone during its Cinderella run and could have a few more tricks up its sleeve.
Game 5 is on tap tonight. Schedule and broadcast info is just below, with site conversational rules following. This is your chance to follow along with friends, talk about the action as it unfolds! Enjoy the game and the conversation.
Game 5 Schedule
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets— 5:30 PM, Pacific, ABC (Nuggets lead 3-1)
