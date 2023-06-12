NBA Free Agency: Suns Center Bismack Biyombo to Blazers?

The Portland Trail Blazers should be looking at free agents who can protect the rim this offseason.

The Blazers ranked 28th in defense this past season and their woes on that side of the ball have prevented the team from becoming the best version of itself.

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report suggested that Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo could be a potential fit in free agency.

“Snagging a rim protector like Biyombo to back up Jusuf Nurkic would make a difference,” Swartz writes.

Biyombo, who turns 31 in August, struggled to live up to the hype as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. However, in 2016, he broke out with the Toronto Raptors and earned a massive four-year, $72 million contract that he signed with the Orlando Magic.

Since then, Biyombo hasn’t lived up to that contract, but he’s proven to be a strong veteran presence on the interior and a standup teammate. He’s played with the Suns for the past two seasons. This year, he averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

The Blazers shouldn’t sign Biyombo for anything less than the veteran’s minimum, but he could give Portland some key minutes in the second unit. Given the fact that Drew Eubanks is a free agent, the Blazers have a need for a big man off the bench. Biyombo could be an affordable option, one who would offer a lot of value both on and off the court.