‘Most Teams’ Rate Brandon Miller Above Scoot Henderson, Says Analyst

For much of the past year, the presumed 2023 NBA Draft order saw French prospect Victor Wembanyama going No. 1 (of course) and G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson going No. 2.

Now part of that picture is shifting.

According to a recent piece from ESPN’s NBA Draft expert Jonathon Givony (subscription required), most teams he’s talked to rank Alabama forward Brandon Miller over Henderson in their evaluations.

“Most NBA teams we’ve spoken with have Miller over Henderson on their draft board, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if that is the direction the Hornets go on draft night.”

Givony said the perspective from teams is changing due to Henderson’s lack of evolution this past season with G League Ignite. When considering the Charlotte Hornets — drafting with the second pick — already have a young franchise point guard in LaMelo Ball, it makes Henderson’s fall to the third spot all the more likely.

“Had Henderson made a better case for himself with the way he evolved this past season for G League Ignite in terms of his decision-making, perimeter shooting and defensive intensity, there would be a better argument to try to make the backcourt pairing of him and LaMelo Ball work in the long term. “Many NBA executives say they were disappointed in what they saw from Henderson this season in repeated viewings, which will likely cause him to fall to No. 3 unless he blows the Hornets away in their private workout.”

Givony is not the only one with this intel. In his latest mock draft, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor said “all indications suggest the Hornets are leaning toward Miller with this choice as a partner for LaMelo Ball.”

The Hornets are scheduled to hold a private workout with Henderson today and one with Miller on Tuesday.

Pending a change of opinion resulting from the workouts, it appears Henderson will be available for the Portland Trail Blazers to select at No. 3.

For what it’s worth, Givony is also the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress, the private scouting and analytics service that Blazers Assistant General Manager Mike Schmitz worked for before joining Portland.