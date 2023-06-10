Could Jerami Grant Rejoin the Detroit Pistons in Free Agency?

Portland Trail Blazers star Jerami Grant is reportedly on the Detroit Pistons’ radar heading into the 2023 NBA offseason.

Using Pistons Beat Writer James Edwards of The Athletic as a source, Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report spelled out how the Pistons are seeking an elite three-and-d player to complement their young nucleus including Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivy:

“Edwards noted that Grant and [Cam] Johnson are two of the top three-and-D players available, and they both already have strong ties to the Pistons. In addition to having already played two seasons for the Pistons, Grant reportedly loves the city of Detroit and has a “great relationship” with general manager Troy Weaver. Meanwhile, Johnson played under Monty Williams in Phoenix, and Williams is the Pistons’ new head coach following his Suns ouster. Detroit already has a talented, young core highlighted by Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, plus it owns the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.”

Grant formerly played for Detroit for two seasons between 2020 and 2022, where he became a bonafide 20-point-per-game scorer and continued his elite defensive play. He earned a spot on the 2020 USA Men’s Basketball Olympic team as a Piston

Since joining the Trail Blazers at the start of this past season, Grant has become a lethal three-point shooter. He was one of only nine players in the league to have averaged 20 or more points per game while shooting at least 47 percent from the field and 40 percent from three this year.

For his remarkable efficiency, defense and capable scoring, a return to Detroit on paper would elevate the team considering the new-look roster they have cultivated.

Financially, Grant, 29, earned $20.95 million in the final year of his contract in 2022-23 and will likely look for a sizable increase to his salary in what could be the final long-term deal of his prime.

The Pistons do not have a single max player on their roster under contract, and have the potential to open up $30 million in cap space without losing significant assets.

The Blazers traded a first-round and a second-round pick for Grant in July of 2022 after the Pistons did not anticipate him re-signing with the team at the conclusion of his current contract.