Trade or Use the Third Pick? Trail Blazers Debate Continues

National pundits continue to name the Portland Trail Blazers as a franchise central to this NBA offseason with Damian Lillard’s future and the third overall pick, key talking points.

Rose Garden Report’s Sean Highkin joined HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto to further the discussion on the latter’s podcast. While Scotto said he believed the Blazers would actually execute the third pick, Highkin differed.

Scotto: Portland has received inquiries from various teams interested in the third pick, I’m told. So far, Portland is listening, but the sense is the Blazers are comfortable taking either Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller if either player falls to them, depending on what Charlotte does at pick two. Highkin: I think whatever they do is going to happen while they’re on the clock. It’s not impossible that they keep the pick and draft somebody while also keeping Dame. I think it’s very unlikely that’s the way it works out. If Boston loses the series and decides not to pay Jaylen Brown, I think that’s something they’d look at. Pascal Siakam is kind of a weird fit next to Grant, but talent-wise, I think that’s something they might be interested in if that was a possibility. That type of player is more of what they’re looking at than the other stuff that’s out there. I think it’s more likely that they trade the pick than they keep it.

The pair also discussed pending free agents Jerami Grant, Matisse Thybulle and Cam Reddish, Coach Chauncey Billups, Jusuf Nurkic and whether Anfernee Simons could be inserted into a trade.

You can listen here.