NBA Reveals All-Defensive Teams

The NBA announced its All-Defensive Teams Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s a look at who made the cut:

First team: Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks), Alex Caruso (Chicago Bulls), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Second team: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors), Dillon Brooks (Memphis Grizzlies), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Derrick White (Boston Celtics)

No Portland Trail Blazers made the list, but Rip City should be most intrigued by the inclusion of Toronto Raptors guard OG Anunoby.

Anunoby has long been rumored as a potential trade target for the Blazers, dating back to last offseason. Anunoby’s name floated once again around the trade deadline, but he stayed pat with the Raptors.

Now officially considered to be one of the 10 best defenders in the NBA, Anunoby’s price in a trade could get steeper and it could be a little more challenging for the Blazers to land him in a deal.