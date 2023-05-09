Blazers Will Be Represented by Brandon Roy at NBA Draft Lottery

The Portland Trail Blazers need a lot of luck going into next week’s NBA Draft Lottery, and hopefully having one of the best players in franchise history representing the team will help them land the No. 1 pick.

According to Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report, Brandon Roy will be the Blazers’ representative at the NBA Draft Lottery next week.

Roy last represented the Blazers at the lottery 16 years ago in 2007, and it helped land the team the No. 1 overall selection, which it infamously used to take Greg Oden over Kevin Durant.

Oden was the projected No. 1 pick for a while going into the draft, and this year also has an unprecedented top selection. Whichever team gets the No. 1 pick will begin celebrating in the streets as it will only be a matter of time before 7-5 French phenom Victor Wembanyama joins the franchise.

The NBA Draft Lottery takes place next Tuesday, May 16 on ESPN at 5 p.m. PT.