2023 NBA Playoffs Day 25 Open Thread

Tonight, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers look to break their tie in Game 5 of their series. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets look to go up 3-2 against Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.
Don’t miss your chance to watch and talk about all the storylines as they unfold with fellow fans in today’s Game Day Open Thread! Game times and conversation rules follow.
Schedule
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. PST, TNT (Series tied 2-2)
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. PST, TNT (Series tied 2-2)
Enjoy the games!
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
Loading comments...