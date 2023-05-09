2023 NBA Playoffs Day 25 Open Thread

Tonight, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers look to break their tie in Game 5 of their series. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets look to go up 3-2 against Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Don’t miss your chance to watch and talk about all the storylines as they unfold with fellow fans in today’s Game Day Open Thread! Game times and conversation rules follow.

Schedule

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. PST, TNT (Series tied 2-2)

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. PST, TNT (Series tied 2-2)

Enjoy the games!

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.