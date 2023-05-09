Blazer’s Edge Radio: Talkin’ Playoffs

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss an eventful Conference Semifinal round of the NBA Playoffs. The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are locked in a classic battle out East, ahead of tonight’s pivotal game five.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are just one game away from a trip to the Conference Finals, while the Phoenix Suns have battled their way back into their series with the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.

In addition, the guys will discuss the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to fire coach Mike Budenholzer, Shaedon Sharpe’s exclusion from the All-Rookie teams, and adventures in sports gambling.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!