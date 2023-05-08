Blazers SG Shaedon Sharpe Not Part of All-Rookie Teams

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe is coming off a positive rookie season, even if he isn’t being recognized for his efforts by the NBA.

The league revealed its All-Rookie teams Monday afternoon, and Sharpe just missed the cut.

Here’s a look at the All-Rookie teams:

First-Team

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Second-Team

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Sharpe received 36 second-team votes, which ranked 12th among all rookies.

In 79 games, Sharpe has averaged 9.8 points on 36 percent from deep, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Thrusted into the starting lineup during his last nine games of the season, Sharpe scored over 20 points in all but one game. However, his late-season ascension wasn’t enough to land a spot among the league’s best rookies.

That being said, Sharpe isn’t even 20 years old and he has a lot more upside and experience going into the offseason and should be even better in his second season with the Blazers.