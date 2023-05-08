2023 NBA Playoffs Day 24 Open Thread

Tonight, the Miami Heat look to go up 3-1 at home against the New York Knicks. Then, the Los Angeles Lakers look to do the same against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Don’t miss your chance to watch and talk about all the storylines as they unfold with fellow fans in today’s Game Day Open Thread! Game times and conversation rules follow.

Schedule

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. PST, TNT

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:00 p.m. PST, TNT

Enjoy the games!

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.