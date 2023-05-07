 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matisse Thybulle Announced to Australian Team for World Cup

The Blazers free agent is headed to this year’s FIBA World Cup.

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Australia v Nigeria Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers pending restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle has been named to the Australian Boomers extended squad for this year’s FIBA World Cup.

The wing will be joined by fellow NBA players Xavier Cooks (Washington Wizards), Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans), Matthew Dellavedova (Sacramento Kings), Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder), Josh Green (Dallas Mavericks), Joe Ingles (Milwaukee Bucks), Jock Landale (Phoenix Suns), Patty Mills (Brooklyn Nets) and Jack White (Denver Nuggets).

Despite earlier reports, the Nets’ Ben Simmons has not been named.

In six games for Australia, Thybulle has averaged 7.8 points, 41.7 percent on 3-pointers, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The 26-year-old was born in the U.S., moving with his family to Australia at the age of two. He returned to the U.S. as a nine-year-old.

Thybulle will enter restricted free agency in July.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will be held in August and September across the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

