All-NBA Team, Other Awards to be Announced on May 8-11

Four NBA regular season awards will be announced on May 8-11, including the All-NBA Team, All-Defensive Team, All-Rookie Team and the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, the NBA said in a tweet today.

Most notably for Portland Trail Blazers fans and Damian Lillard, the All-NBA Team selections will be announced on Wednesday, May 10 on TNT and Teammate of the Year will be named Thursday, May 11.

Lillard is the likeliest Portland player to be honored. His 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game this season make him a strong candidate for his seventh All-NBA selection and first since he was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2021.

Lillard is also one of 12 finalists for Teammate of the Year. According to the NBA, the “award honors the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-the-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other players in and around the NBA, as well as commitment and dedication to the player’s team.” Lillard won the award in the 2020-21 season and finished fourth in voting in 2019-20.

Other finalists for the award include Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Udonis Haslem (Miami Heat), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), Derrick Rose (New York Knicks), Grant Williams (Boston Celtics), Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) and Damion Lee (Phoenix Suns)

Along with his All-NBA Second Team selection in 2021, Lillard was named to the First Team in 2017-18, Second Team in 2015-16, 2018-19 and 2019-20 and Third Team in 2013-14.